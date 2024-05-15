Micro-observers for critical booths

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 14

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a specialised training programme was conducted today at Bachat Bhawan in Nahan, aimed at equipping 100 micro-observers with the necessary skills and knowledge to facilitate a smooth and fair polling process. The training session was presided over by Sirmaur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) LR Verma.

During the session, the ADM emphasised the pivotal role of micro-observers in closely monitoring the voting procedures at critical polling stations, necessitating unwavering dedication and attention to detail.

The district administration has identified 58 critical polling stations, including 23 each in the Paonta Sahib Assembly constituency and Nahan, three in Renuka Ji, six in Shillai and three in Pachhad. The micro-observers will be deployed to oversee the voting process at the critical polling stations.

Highlighting the diversity of polling stations, the ADM disclosed plans for 13 women-exclusive polling stations, five polling stations for disabled voters, five for youth and a green polling station, which will be established in Mandalah of the Nahan Assembly constituency. Additionally, 19 model polling stations will be set up across the district.

Election Tehsildar Mohindra Thakur detailed the micro-observers on their responsibilities. The training session was attended by micro-observers along with officials from the Election Department.

