Micro-observers trained to oversee voting from home

Nahan, April 30
In a bid to ensure that every eligible citizen can exercise their voting rights in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Additional District Magistrate of Sirmaur, LR Verma, highlighted the importance of responsible duty execution among election staff.
Speaking at a training programme for micro-observers overseeing the voting process for senior citizens and handicapped individuals, Verma outlined the Election Commission (EC) of India’s directive to facilitate alternative voting methods for those facing physical challenges.
The training session, which was held in Nahan, saw participation from 76 micro-observers representing Nahan, Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Pachhad and Shri Renukaji Assembly constituency of Sirmaur district. Verma explained that senior citizens aged 85 years and above, as well as voters with over 40 per cent disability, have been afforded the opportunity to cast their votes from home using Form 12D, a provision sanctioned by the EC. To facilitate this, the district has assembled 175 mobile teams, each supervised by micro-observers tasked with ensuring a seamless voting process.
Eligible voters opting for the home voting option will follow a prescribed procedure, ultimately receiving postal ballot papers to cast their votes remotely. Mahendra Thakur, tehsildar, election, provided a comprehensive overview of the Form 12D process during the training session, ensuring that micro-observers are well-versed in the procedures to assist senior and handicapped voters effectively on the day of election.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 schools in Delhi, 1 in Noida receive bomb threats, searches under way
Mother Mary School at Mayur Vihar, Delhi Public School at Dw...
Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate
He quit the Congress on Tuesday, days after expressing "disp...
Major jolt to Congress in Delhi; ex-MLAs Naseeb Singh, Neeraj Basoya quit party, blame alliance with AAP
Delhi goes to Lok Sabha polls on May 25
'Regularly working' with India in probe on alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist leader: US
India on Tuesday strongly rejected the claims, saying the re...
The 127-year-old Godrej empire split: How it was resolved amicably
According to the company, Adi Godrej, who is head of the fam...