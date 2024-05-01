Micro-observers trained to oversee voting from home

Our Correspondent

Nahan, April 30

In a bid to ensure that every eligible citizen can exercise their voting rights in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Additional District Magistrate of Sirmaur, LR Verma, highlighted the importance of responsible duty execution among election staff.

Speaking at a training programme for micro-observers overseeing the voting process for senior citizens and handicapped individuals, Verma outlined the Election Commission (EC) of India’s directive to facilitate alternative voting methods for those facing physical challenges.

The training session, which was held in Nahan, saw participation from 76 micro-observers representing Nahan, Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Pachhad and Shri Renukaji Assembly constituency of Sirmaur district. Verma explained that senior citizens aged 85 years and above, as well as voters with over 40 per cent disability, have been afforded the opportunity to cast their votes from home using Form 12D, a provision sanctioned by the EC. To facilitate this, the district has assembled 175 mobile teams, each supervised by micro-observers tasked with ensuring a seamless voting process.

Eligible voters opting for the home voting option will follow a prescribed procedure, ultimately receiving postal ballot papers to cast their votes remotely. Mahendra Thakur, tehsildar, election, provided a comprehensive overview of the Form 12D process during the training session, ensuring that micro-observers are well-versed in the procedures to assist senior and handicapped voters effectively on the day of election.

