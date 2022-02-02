Mid, high hills brace for another wet spell in Himachal

Shimla, February 1
The MeT office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm at isolated places in lower and middle hills on February 2 and heavy rain and snowfall at isolated places in middle and higher hills on February 3 and predicted wet weather in the region till February 5.
Light to moderate precipitations (rain and snowfall) is likely to commence in higher reaches of Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu and Shimla districts from February 2 due to western disturbance and heavy snowfall is likely at isolated places in Chamba, Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu, Kangra and Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on February 3 and 4, the Director, local MeT office, stated in a letter to the Principal Secretary, Disaster Management.
He also cautioned that reduced visibility could make driving difficult and disruptions were likely in essential services, like water, electricity and communication systems, in mid and higher hills, besides blockages on roads.
As many as 124 roads, including 101 in Lahaul and Spiti, 11 in Chamba, five in Shimla, four in Kullu and three in Mandi, are still closed and 12 transformers and 39 water supply schemes are disrupted in the state.
There was no noticeable change in the minimum and maximum temperatures and Keylong was the coldest at night, recording a low of -8.9°C while Bilaspur was the hottest during the day with 23.5°C.
