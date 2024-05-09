Migrant from UP run over by truck in Shimla

Shimla, May 8
An Uttar Pradesh resident was run over by a truck at Dhalli in Shimla yesterday, the police said here today.
The accident occurred near the Bhattakufar bypass when truck driver Kulvinder Singh, a resident of Nalagarh, hit Ohdesh Sahni (48), a resident of Dumari village in Gorakhpur district, Uttar Pradesh.
Ohdesh sustained serious injuries in the accident.
The police rushed him to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, where he was declared brought dead.
The police also detained the driver and impounded the truck.
According to police, Ohdesh is survived by his wife and two children.
He had come to Shimla four months ago and was working as a labourer.
Confirming the incident, Shimla Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rattan Negi said police were investigating the case.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sam Pitroda again, raises storm with ‘racist’ remarks, quits Congress post
Party distances itself from comments | Insult to countrymen:...
2 brothers from Haryana’s Karnal arrested for killing Indian student in Australia
MTech student was allegedly stabbed to death in Australia du...
Karan Brar, suspect in Hardeep Nijjar killing, says he entered Canada using 'study permit' visa
Brar is a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab
Monty Panesar, first Sikh to play cricket from England against India, quits politics one week after joining it
Earlier, Panesar had expressed prime ministerial aspirations...