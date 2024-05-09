Migrant from UP run over by truck in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 8

An Uttar Pradesh resident was run over by a truck at Dhalli in Shimla yesterday, the police said here today.

The accident occurred near the Bhattakufar bypass when truck driver Kulvinder Singh, a resident of Nalagarh, hit Ohdesh Sahni (48), a resident of Dumari village in Gorakhpur district, Uttar Pradesh.

Ohdesh sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The police rushed him to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla, where he was declared brought dead.

The police also detained the driver and impounded the truck.

According to police, Ohdesh is survived by his wife and two children.

He had come to Shimla four months ago and was working as a labourer.

Confirming the incident, Shimla Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rattan Negi said police were investigating the case.

