Migrants trapped in rivulet rescued

Nurpur, August 23
The NDRF team rescued two migrants trapped in the strong current of flooded Jabbar rivulet at Jassur near here today.
Those rescued were Amar Sharma and Chhotu of Maharashtra. They work for the company executing the road four-laning project at Jassur. They were going to their rented accommodation at Bhaloon village by crossing the rivulet, when they got stuck due to sudden flood in the rivulet. Commandant of NDRF’s 14th Battalion Baljinder Singh supervised the rescue operation.
