Migratory bird count rises in Pong wetland

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, February 3

An increase of 6,713 has been recorded this year as compared to last year’s arrival during the two-day annual migratory bird count in the Pong wetland in lower Kangra hills. The count, however, revealed a marginal fall in birds’ species.

As per official information shared by the wildlife authorities on Wednesday, the total count of these birds at the wetland stood at 1,17,022 of 108 different species. This figure was 1,10,309 (110 species) last year.

Significantly, for the first time during the annual water bird count in Himachal Pradesh a new species, long-tailed duck, has been sighted from Sugnara area near boating point in the Pong wetland. According to Reginald Royston, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Wildlife, Hamirpur has seen the most noticeable increase in the population of Northern Pintail which has shown an increase from 4,665 last year to 15,784 this year.

He says an increase has been recorded in the arrival of bar-headed geese. The number was 2,665 more than previous year’s count. The bird count and the number of species were expected to increase in the coming days during the return journey to their breeding grounds as birds from North-West, Central and South India will start arriving at the Pong Lake.

The other dominant species during this year are Eurasian coot (13,035), common teal (6,478), common pochard (8,096), northern shoveler (1,518), great cormorant (6,768), little cormorant (6,565) and great cormorant (2,768).

Other uncommon species reported in the wetland are lesser white fronted geese, red crested pochard, pied avocet, northern lapwing and common kestrel. During the counting exercise, one ringed bar-headed goose was also noticed.

The bird count exercise was undertaken by the personnel of the wildlife wing of the state Forest Department along with bird enthusiasts, members of state biodiversity and experts of Bombay Nature History Society (BNHS).

The wetland area was divided in 25 sections in which different teams comprising 68 persons participated in the counting exercise. Before the final counting exercise on Tuesday, a pre-census briefing workshop was conducted on January 30.

#Kangra