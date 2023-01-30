Migratory birds' counting exercise at Pong Dam wetland in Kangra district tomorrow

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, JANUARY 29

The wildlife wing of the state Forest Department is all set to undertake an annual estimation count of migratory birds in the Pong wetland on the foothill of Kangra district. The bird counting exercise will be undertaken on January 31.

According to Reginald Royston, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Wildlife Hamirpur, 25 teams comprising two to four members each have been constituted for the exercise. During the last fortnight the arrival of around 75,000 birds of 79 different species was recorded. Final bird count is usually undertaken on January 31 every year.

He said during last year’s annual estimation count, arrival of 1.10 lakh birds of 110 species was recorded. Wildlife teams and experts of Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) have arrived in the wildlife sanctuary of the Pong Wetland for the exercise.

As per information, this year the migratory birds that were spotted 11 years ago have also been found roaming in the lake. They have been identified from the H 47 collar worn in 2011. Migratory birds are fitted with transmitter rings and collars by ornithologists of the BNHS.

Banarasi Das, wildlife area officer of Nagrota Suriyan, said that for the enumeration of migratory birds, a workshop of wildlife workers, including bird experts, will be organised on January 30.

Migratory birds from Siberia, Mongolia, Tibet, China, Pakistan and Iraq throng the wetland wildlife sanctuary on the onset of every winter making this man-made water body eco friendly. These birds return to their native countries in March at the onset of spring season.

