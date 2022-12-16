Migratory birds flock to Beas, other water bodies in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, December 15

Migratory birds are flocking to the district nowadays. These birds are being spotted in the Beas near the Victoria Bridge in Mandi town, Pandoh, Rewalsar lake and other water reservoirs in the district.

According to the Forest Department, these birds have arrived from Siberia, China, Tibet and European countries. The department has identified Ruddy Shelduck, Siberian Stonechat, Common Sandpiper, Tufted Duck, Citrine Wagtail, Little Cormorant, Greylag Goose, Whiskered Tern, Great Cormorant, Red-wattled lapwing, Common Shelduck, Wood Sandpiper, Oriental Darter, Pond Heron and Ashy Crowned sparrow lark.

Nature lovers are concerned about the safety of the winged guests, as poaching of birds increases during the winter.

Narender Saini, a nature lover, says that the Forest Department should maintain a strict vigil near the habitats of these birds to ensure their safety. “These birds are a major attraction for tourists in the district during the winter. These birds arrive here during December every year and stay till February because of the harsh weather at their native places,” he adds.

Saini appeals to people to take the responsibility of ensuring the safety of migratory birds and cooperate with the Forest Department.

If they find any person killing these birds, they should inform the department immediately.

Divisional Forest Officer, Mandi, Vasu Doegar says, “The Forest Department is concerned about the safety of these birds and an action plan has been prepared to ensure their safety.”

He says, “To ensure their protection, the department has deployed teams at key locations near water bodies to keep tabs on poachers. Any person found poaching birds will face legal action.”

Vasu says, “People have been urged to keep a check on poaching in their areas and inform the department if they notice anyone killing birds.”

