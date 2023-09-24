Mild earthquake hits Himachal’s Mandi

ANI

Mandi, September 24

A mild earthquake measuring 2.8 on the Richter Scale struck the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Tremors were felt around 4:52 am and the earthquake struck at a depth of 4 km, the IMD said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, an earthquake of magnitude 2.1 struck the Chamba district of Himachal, IMD informed.

The tremors were felt around 9.15 pm and the earthquake struck at a depth of 5 km, the IMD said.

