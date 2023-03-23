Mild quake hits state, Kinnaur epicentre

Shimla, March 22
A mild intensity earthquake of 2.8 magnitude hit the state with epicentre in Kinnaur at 12:51 am on Wednesday. However, no damage was reported, officials said.
Earlier, tremors were felt in almost all parts of the state around 10:17 pm on Tuesday, following a 6.6 magnitude earthquake having epicentre in Afghanistan’s Hindu Kush area at a depth of 156 km.
People in Shimla, Mandi and several other places ran out of their houses in panic. Tremors were felt in all 12 districts but no loss of life or damage to property was reported, said Sudesh Mokta, Special Secretary, Disaster Management.
