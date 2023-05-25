'Millet Man of India' at Shoolini varsity

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 24

The MS Swaminathan School of Agriculture, Shoolini University, observed Millet Day to commemorate International Year of Millets-2023.

Padma Shri awardee Prof Khadar Vali, known as “Millet Man of India” and a renowned food and nutrition specialist, elaborated upon the significance of millets. He said, “Millets are an extremely good source of fibre and protein compared to rice and wheat. Millets were part of the mainstream diet for a long time but were ‘sabotaged’ over the past 60 to 70 years by corporations that marketed rice and wheat.”

He said in terms of nutritional value, millets supersede rice and wheat. He also explained how millets could help in controlling and preventing lifestyle diseases like diabetes, obesity and of heart.

Prof PK Khosla, Chancellor, Shoolini University, highlighted the need to revive millet cultivation to target nutritional security. Besides faculty members, around 200 undergraduate and postgraduate students were present on the occasion.