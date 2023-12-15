'Mind, brain and consciousness' seminar at IIT

Mandi, December 14
The Indian Knowledge System and Mental Health Applications (IKSMHA) centre at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, organised a conference on ‘Mind, Brain and Consciousness’ here today.
The three-day event aims to encourage robust conversations among scientists and philosophers on consciousness, along with exploring various aspects of the Indian Knowledge Systems for cognitive wellness and mental health.
The conference attracted scholars from diverse fields, including neuroscientists, psychologists, AI and robotics researchers, physicists, mathematicians, biologists, computer scientists and practitioners of Indian Knowledge Systems, according to a spokesperson for IIT-Mandi.
Member of Rajya Sabha and Padma Vibhushan, Dr. Sonal Mansingh was the chief guest on the occasion. The chief guest delved into the idea that our understanding of the world through perception could be subject to illusions or distortions, mirroring the illusory nature associated with perception.
