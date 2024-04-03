Mini Shivratri fair begins in Jogindernagar

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 2

The state-level Mini Shivratri fair began at Jogindernagar in Mandi district with traditional fervour yesterday. After worshiping the deities, including Chauhar valley’s Hurang Narayan and Pahari Bajir’s Pashakot, at the old mela ground, a grand shobha yatra of deities was held in the town.

Mandi DC Apoorv Devgan also took part in the shobha yatra, after which he formally inaugurated the fair by hoisting the flag at the Jogindernagar mela ground. Satish Kumar Sharma, the Director of Revenue Training Institute, Jogindernagar, was present as special guest on the occasion.

DC Devgan congratulate residents for holding the Mini Shivratri fair in Jogindernagar and said that deity culture and faith in God were an important part of the ancient and rich culture of Himachal.

He said: “Fairs and festivals are the basis of our ancient culture and lifestyle. Through these folk festivals, fairs and festivals, new energy, joy and enthusiasm are transmitted.”

“Organising these fairs not only strengthens the feeling of brotherhood but also contributes significantly in strengthening communal harmony and preserving cultural heritage,” the DC added.

Devgan said: “The rich and divine culture of Himachal is recognised not only by the rest of India but also by foreign countries. Every year, hundreds of deities, the symbol of our reverence and faith, arrive here to give their blessings at the Shivratri fair in Jogindernagar. With the arrival of deities, the entire town becomes divine.”

“The arrival of deities not only strengthens our ancient culture but also makes it stronger and richer. Through such events, our new generation also gets the opportunity to know and preserve the rich cultural heritage of the country,” he added.

