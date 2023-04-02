Mini Shivratri Fair begins in Mandi district

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 1

The Mini Shivratri Fair began at Jogindernagar in Mandi district today. Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary was the chief guest at the inaugural function.

Around 100 deities have been invited by the administration to join the event. A majority of them reached Jogindernagar town today. A procession was taken out on the occasion in which a large number of deities participated.