‘Mining mafia active in Indora’

Nurpur, March 13
Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) spokesperson Manmohan Singh Katoch has urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to constitute a high-level committee to probe into the alleged connivance of the administrative bureaucracy with the forest and mining mafia active in the Indora Assembly constituency of Kangra district.
In a statement, Katoch, who is a former president of state Youth Congress, alleged that the administrative machinery was inactive in checking the illegal mining and illicit felling of trees.
He said the Chief Minister had a commitment for zero tolerance to corruption and had succeeded in generating revenue to the tune of Rs 2,200 crore by plugging corruption routes in the first year.
“The previous BJP government was incapable in reining in bureaucracy and had patronised the mining and forest mafias,” he alleged.
Katoch alleged the mining mafia active in neighbouring Punjab had shifted their illegal activities to the Beas and Chhonchh rivulets in Indora.
He said the authorities were issuing challans to tractor-trolleys carrying sand and gravel for construction activities, but turning a blind eye to the ongoing illegal mining with banned mechanical machinery and illicit felling in forests in Indora. He said he would meet the CM on the issue.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...