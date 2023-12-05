Palampur: Mining mafia goons attack panchayat pradhan

Our Correspondent

Palampur, December 4

Seema Devi, pradhan of Batthan panchayat in Thural tehsil, escaped unhurt last night when alleged goons of the mining mafia attacked her near the Neugal river where she had gone to check illegal mining with other women of the village. Villagers lodged a strong protest at Thural today and submitted a memorandum to the SDM and police demanding action against the mafia.

Seema Devi said she along with Veena Devi, Manju and Jagdambi, went to the riverbed. A tractor-trailer and tippers were engaged in extraction of minerals from the river. As they reached the mining site, the goons threatened them with dire consequences if they tried to stop them. Seema Devi also released a video of the incident to mediapersons.

“Reckless and unscientific illegal mining in the Neugal river in Thural and Sulaha area of Palampur is now turning into a law and order problem. The state agencies have become mute spectators and failed to initiate action against the mafia,” Seema Devi added.

Palampur DSP Lokinder Negi said the police had received a complaint.

#Illegal Mining #Palampur