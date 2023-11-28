Mining mafia relays illegal roads to Neugal riverbed in Thural area

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, November 27

The mining mafia has restored illegal roads leading to the Neugal riverbed near Government Degree College, Thural. These illegal roads constructed in the forestland were dismantled by the forest and police departments last month following protests by different groups fighting to protect environment in Thural.

Trenches had been dug by dismantling these roads to stop the movement of trucks, tippers, tractor-trailers and JCB machines towards the riverbed. The residents of Thural and local environmentalist groups said that the mining mafia had filled all trenches with the help of JCB machines and restored the movement of vehicles.

“The land, where roads were constructed, falls in the category of reserve forest. Therefore, no roads — illegal or legal — can be constructed without the approval of the government,” said Nitin Patil, Divisional Forest Officer, Palampur. He added that the matter had come to his notice and he would take up the matter with the SP, Kangra.

Meanwhile, DSP, Palampur, Lokinder Negi said the police would deal firmly with the mafia and a case under Section 379 of the IPC for theft would be registered against the offenders. He added that machinery being used for illegal mining would be impounded under different previsions of the IPC.

A complete ban has been imposed on all types of mining activities in the Neugal river following directions of the NGT and the HP High Court. However, mining on the riverbed is still is rampant. The state government has stayed allotment of mining lease on the directions of the NGT, but large-scale illegal mining and quarrying are going on unabated in the Thural area.

Large-scale illegal mining in Thural is a matter of serious concern. The illegal mining has not only caused loss in crores of rupees to the state exchequer but also resulted in ecological degradation.

#Environment #Illegal Mining #Palampur