Mining official abducted, freed

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 12

An assistant inspector of the mining wing was abducted from the Yamuna riverbed at Manpur Devra in Paonta Sahib around 1.20 am today. The mining mafia also tried to snatch the pistol of a constable. The officer, however, returned after half an hour.

The incident occurred when the mining staff, along with a police team, were checking vehicles coming from the crusher zone and going towards the riverbed.

The team stopped a truck. While the team members were talking to the driver, a white Scorpio (UK-16-4502) came from the Uttarakhand side and seven persons got down from it. They entered into an argument with the team, giving the truck driver an opportunity to flee.

They had a scuffle with the team and dragged assistant mining inspector Sanjeev Kumar into the vehicle. They also attempted to snatch the pistol of constable Vikramjeet, who sustained injuries in the scuffle.

Mining inspector Neeraj Sharma has identified one of the miscreants as Marhu Chawdhary, a resident of Dhalpur in Uttarakhand. He lodged a complaint with the police.

Mining Officer, Sirmaur, Suresh Bhardwaj said the cellphone of Sanjeev Kumar was found switched off for quite sometime though contact was established with him later.

DSP, Paonta Sahib, Bir Bahadur said a case of abduction, assault to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and causing hurt had been registered against Chawdhary and a probe was under way.

A team comprising the SDM, DSP and the mining officer visited the site to take stock of the situation.