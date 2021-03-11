Minister: 84 cows died of lumpy skin

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 13

The lumpy skin disease afflicting cattle in the state has killed 84 cows while 1,560 animals in six districts have taken ill.

This information was furnished by Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar in Vidhan Sabha today. Anirudh Singh raised the issue under Rule 62. “The government must provide liberal financial assistance to the people whose cows had died as many of them were totally dependent for their livelihood on the animals,” said Anirudh.

The minister said the government was ensuring that the ample quantity of vaccines were available.