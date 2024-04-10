BJP will be on ‘ventilator’ after June 4: Himachal Education Minister Rohit Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 9

Education Minister Rohit Thakur today said that the BJP would be on ventilator on June 4 following blow from the public through votes.

Attacking Leader of Opposition, the minister said Jai Ram Thakur was daydreaming about coming back as the CM of the state. “There is no threat to the present government and it will complete its five-year term without any trouble under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu,” he said.

“The arithmetic in the Assembly is in the favour of the Congress government, so BJP leaders should stop misleading the people of the state,” said Thakur.

The Education Minister said that the BJP stood exposed in front of the people of the state and the Congress would sweep all four parliamentary seats as well as six seats in the Assembly by-elections. “The BJP had tried to destabilise the state government by using money and power. The people of the state will not forgive the BJP for conspiring against an elected government and will give a befitting reply in the elections,” he said.

By giving tickets to former MLAs, who had betrayed the Congress party, the BJP has proved that it was behind this entire conspiracy and indulged in horse-trading, he charged.

