Minister briefs Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge on Himachal govt’s public welfare decisions

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, December 17

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar met Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi yesterday and apprised them of 365 public interest decisions taken by the state government during its one-year rule.

The minister told them about the recent decision of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to give Rs 1,500 per month to all women above 18 in Lahaul and Spiti district from the next month, which was one of the 10 guarantees given by the Congress before the Assembly elections.

Besides, he also apprised Sonia and Kharge about the decision of the state government to bear the expenses of higher education of the children of widows from the next financial year, purchase of cowdung and increase in the price of milk procured from farmers and cattle-rearers by Rs 6. He said that the state government was committed to fulfilling all election promises made to people.

During his Delhi visit, the minister also met Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala.

He informed them about various activities of the State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation related to dairy development in 11 districts of Himachal.

