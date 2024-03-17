Minister flags off 14 PWD earthmovers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 16

Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh today flagged off 14 of the 102 new earthmovers at Taradevi. The 102 earthmovers have been purchased for the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD) by spending more than Rs 23 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, he said these machines had been purchased through the GeM portal, due to which about Rs 10 crore had been saved. He thanked Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu for his cooperation in purchasing the machines for the department.

The minister said these machines would be sent to every subdivision so that there were no operational hazards during a disaster.

He added that the department had taken some decisive steps, keeping in mind the damage caused by the natural disaster triggered due to torrential rains last year. “One of the decisions was to purchase these machineries,” he said.

