Minister flags off 14 PWD earthmovers

Shimla, March 16
Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh today flagged off 14 of the 102 new earthmovers at Taradevi. The 102 earthmovers have been purchased for the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD) by spending more than Rs 23 crore.
Speaking on the occasion, he said these machines had been purchased through the GeM portal, due to which about Rs 10 crore had been saved. He thanked Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu for his cooperation in purchasing the machines for the department.
The minister said these machines would be sent to every subdivision so that there were no operational hazards during a disaster.
He added that the department had taken some decisive steps, keeping in mind the damage caused by the natural disaster triggered due to torrential rains last year. “One of the decisions was to purchase these machineries,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21
The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...
Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe
Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...
Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest
Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...