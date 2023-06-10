Minister: Give priority to rural road projects

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 9

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh today directed officials to give priority to the implementation of projects approved under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in the district.

The minister told the officials to take necessary steps to speed up work on various ongoing projects in Bharmour, Pangi and Churah subdivisions. He presided over a meeting to review the progress made on various PWD projects in the district.

Vikramaditya told the officials to prepare a pre-feasibility report of the proposed Chamba-Chowari tunnel.

He said that the PWD was spending Rs 480 crore on 70 projects in the district. A provision of Rs 134 crore had been made in 23 projects under NABARD, PMGSY and other schemes.