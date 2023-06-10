Minister: Give priority to rural road projects

Chamba, June 9
PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh today directed officials to give priority to the implementation of projects approved under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in the district.
The minister told the officials to take necessary steps to speed up work on various ongoing projects in Bharmour, Pangi and Churah subdivisions. He presided over a meeting to review the progress made on various PWD projects in the district.
Vikramaditya told the officials to prepare a pre-feasibility report of the proposed Chamba-Chowari tunnel.
He said that the PWD was spending Rs 480 crore on 70 projects in the district. A provision of Rs 134 crore had been made in 23 projects under NABARD, PMGSY and other schemes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he would be sanctioned for misleading Parliament
Johnson, 58, had been under investigation by a parliamentary...
Bill in works, big tech to pay for news
New legislation aims to regulate Net | Wants Google, Faceboo...
Donald Trump indicted for federal crime
First US ex-Prez to face such ignominy
ChatGPT creator meets Modi, discusses global regulation for AI
On world tour, Altman has pushed for IAEA-like agency to mon...