Minister: Himachal Govt prepared to deal with disaster-like situations during monsoon season

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 26

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh said here today that the government was well prepared to deal with any disaster-like situation during the forthcoming monsoon season. The minister, while addressing a press conference here, said, “We have taken a lesson from last year’s disaster and if such situation arises again, we are well equipped to deal with it.”

He said in view of the upcoming monsoon season, he convened a meeting of the department and discussed the preparations for the monsoon season. He reviewed the construction works in hospitals, primary health centres (PHCs) and community health centres (CHCs) of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Vikramaditya said that the PWD was fully geared up for the monsoon season. He added that he would tour the state in the coming days and have meetings with PWD officials. He added that the government would not award new construction works to those contractors who had failed to ensure the completion of two satisfactory works on the analogy of the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana.

He emphasised that the construction work should only commence when there was an adequate budgetary provision to prevent cost escalation. This measure was intended to ensure financial efficiency and smooth progression of projects. “If any shortcomings are found in the works of the contractors, we will not give them third project. However, if their performance is good, the government will continue to give them projects,” he added.

Vikramaditya said he would visit New Delhi and meet Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari to seek funds under the Bharat Setu Yojana for roads, especially those that were damaged and bridges that were washed away in Mandi, Bilaspur and Shimla districts.

206 JCB machines, 110 bulldozers deployed As many as 206 JCB machines, 110 bulldozers and other machinery have been deployed at various places in the state to ensure swift rescue and relief operations during emergencies. Arrangements have also been made for 17 bailey bridges. — Vikramaditya Singh, PWD Minister

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Monsoon #Shimla