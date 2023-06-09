Minister: Govt to develop infra in border villages of Kinnaur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 8

The border villages of Chitkul, Pooh, Nako, Leo and Chango in Kinnaur district will be developed under the Vibrant Village Programme, said Union Power Minister RK Singh at Chitkul today.

He said that a Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) would adopt Chitkul and assist the state government in its development as a vibrant village. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was accompanying the Union Minister, announced a bus service from Chitkul to Mandi.

The Union Minister, while addressing a gathering, said that the Vibrant Village Programme was an initiative of the Union Government to strengthen infrastructure facilities in northern border areas and provide facilities there on a par with those available in cities.

He said, “A one megawatt power plant will be set up at Chitkul and the possibility of setting up micro hydroelectric projects on rivulets in the area will be explored.” He added that a cultural and tourist centre would also be established at Chitkul to promote the rich cultural heritage of the area.

The Chief Minister, while interacting with local villagers, said that the state government was committed to uplifting rural people, especially in tribal areas. “The state has a rich cultural heritage but the cultural heritage of tribal areas has its own distinct identity, which attracts people from all over the world,” he added.

Sukhu announced a bus service from Chitkul to Mandi and also assured people of sympathetically considering the demand of a community hall, a bus stand along with parking facilities and the construction of a mini stadium at Chitkul. Later, the duo visited the 2nd Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Battalion post at Nagasti and interacted with force officers and jawans.

Earlier, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi welcomed the Union Power Minister and the Chief Minister. The district administration also accorded them a warm welcome on their arrival at Kuppa village.