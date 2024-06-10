Minister Harshwardhan visits Pachhad, addresses local issues

Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 9

Harshwardhan Chauhan, the Industry and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, visited the Pachhad Assembly constituency in Sirmaur district today. During his visit, he held a meeting at the PWD rest house in Rajgarh, where he listened to concerns of local residents.

Elected representatives from various gram panchayats and residents gathered to voice their collective and individual problems to the minister. Chauhan addressed many issues on the spot and referred some to the relevant departments for quick resolution. He assured the residents that he would bring their demands to the attention of the state government.

Chauhan also directed officials to ensure timely resolution of the issues raised by the public. Upon his arrival in Rajgarh, he received a warm welcome from the community.

The event was attended by state Congress secretary Dayal Pyari, nagar panchayat president Jyoti Sahni, Congress mandal president Randhir Singh Panwar, Naib Tehsildar Dayanand Sharma and and officials of various departments.

