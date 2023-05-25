Minister inspects sites for day-boarding schools

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 24

Education Minister Rohit Thakur inspected the sites selected for the construction of Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools at Thangar in Jawali, Dohab in Shahpur and Manjar in Fatehpur Assembly constituencies of Kangra district on Tuesday.

He said 53 kanals at Thangar and 76 kanals at Dohab had been identified and the construction of said schools would begin there soon. Around 80 kanal land was being identified at Manjar, he added.

Thakur said the government was committed to bringing reforms in the education sector, besides ensuring world-class education at the proposed schools.

“The government has also initiated the process to fill 12,000 vacancies in schools and technical institutions. The infrastructure of schools, colleges and technical institutions is also being improved,” he added.

Thakur was accompanied by Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar, Shahpur MLA Kewal Pathania and Fatehpur MLA Bhiwani Pathania.