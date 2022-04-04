Minister: Jan Manch most popular state programme

Our Correspondent

Una, April 3

A Jan Manch programme was organised at the Rampur panchayat in Una Assembly segment today, which was presided over by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Chaudhary. State Finance Commission chairman Satpal Singh Satti was also present. A total of 35 public grievances were received, of which most were settled on the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarveen hailed the Jan Manch as the most popular programme of the Jai Ram Thakur-led government since grievances of people are addressed at their doorstep. She also deliberated on the Himcare, Grahini Suraksha Yojana and other welfare schemes of the state government.

The minister said seven lakh beneficiaries were getting senior citizen pension in the state, adding that from the current financial year, the state government had reduced the eligible age limit for this pension from 70 to 60 years.

She said families consuming up to 60 units of electricity will be getting zero bills, while the tariff for those consuming over 60 units has been slashed since Himachal Pradesh was a power producing state and the benefits need to be passed on to people.

BJP leader Satpal Satti said about 50,000 grievances had been received at the Jan Manch programmes throughout the state so far, of which about 93 per cent have been resolved, which speaks about the success of the programme. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma spoke on the occasion.