Minister lauds Kathgarh temple committee, assures govt support

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 10

The three-day district-level Mahashivratri fair concluded at the Shiva temple, Kathgarh, in the Indora Assembly constituency yesterday. Thousands of devotees from the state and neighbouring states — Punjab, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir — thronged the temple.

Minister of AYUSH, Youth Services and Sports, Law and Justice, Yadvinder Goma presided over the closing ceremony of the fair and local MLA Malender Rajan, who had opened the fair, was the special guest on the occasion. While greeting the devotees, Goma said fairs and festivals enriched heritage and strengthened the bonds in society.

He said Himachal Pradesh, also known as Devbhoomi, was the land of deities, gods and goddesses, and the temples were its cultural heritage. He said the Kathgarh temple of Lord Shiva had centuries-old history, whereas Mahashivratri festival had its own religious significance.

Earlier, he led a colourful shobha yatra and offered prayers in the temple. He also felicitated meritorious students who had performed well in the annual scholarship examination conducted by the temple management committee.

While lauding temple management committee and local administration for the successful conduct of the three-day annual Mahashivratri fair, the minister announced Rs 10 lakh to upgrade the temple park and Rs 21,000 for the maintenance of the temple. He also assured all possible government support to the committee for the overall development of the temple.

While welcoming the guests, temple management committee president Om Parkash Katoch, said the committee had undertaken various development and social activities and had used the temple offerings judiciously. MLA Malender Rajan also supported the demands of the temple committee.

He said the committee had cooperated a lot with the administration and the state government during the Covid pandemic and the rain disaster, which wreaked havoc in the Mand area of the Indora subdivision last year.

