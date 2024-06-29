Minister must apologise to Governor publicly: Rajeev Bindal

Shimla, June 28
The BJP today lashed out at the Congress and its ministers for making remarks on the decisions and the functioning of the Governor.
State BJP president Rajeev Bindal, in a statement issued here, said that such remarks by the minister on the functioning of the Governor were an insult to the high constitutional post he holds. He added that the minister concerned should tender a public apology to the Governor for his unsavory remarks.
“The Governor has clarified that the files were with the state government but the minister has repeatedly pointed fingers at the Raj Bhawan,” he said. Such accusations by the minister when the Governor had clarified his position was very unfortunate and an insult to the dignity of the post of the Governor, the BJP president added.
Bindal said, “The state government has consistently been indulging in acts which violate the high democratic traditions, which is unfortunate and highly condemnable.”
