Minister Negi reviews arrangements for rally

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala December 7

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi today held a meeting with officials of the Kangra administration to review the arrangements for the government’s December 11 rally. The event has been planned to mark the Congress government’s one year in power. Negi said necessary arrangements were being made to make the occasion memorable.

The meeting was attended by Agriculture Minister Chaudhary Chandra Kumar; MLAs Sudhir Sharma, Kewal Singh Pathania and Malendra Rajan; Chief Minister’s Adviser Sunil Bittu; Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal; SP Shalini Agnihotri; and officials of various departments.

Negi said a state-level function on the theme ‘One Year of System Change’ would also be organised. The central leadership of the Congress will also participate in it.

Instructing officials to ensure minimum inconvenience to the public, he directed them to complete the arrangements on time for the successful organisation of the function.

He instructed the Police Department to make concrete arrangements for smooth flow of traffic and parking.

