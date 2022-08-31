Minister Virender Kanwar opens vet hospital at Kutlehar

Our Correspondent

Una, August 30

Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar today inaugurated a veterinary hospital at remote Chamiari village in the Kutlehar Assembly constituency of Una district. The hospital is functioning in a temporary building.

The Rural Development Minister said the government had sanctioned Rs 60 lakh for the construction of a permanent hospital building.

He directed department officers to identify a suitable land for the new building.

Kanwar said that the government had sanctioned Rs 60 lakh for the construction of a permanent hospital building. He directed department officers to identify a suitable land for the new building. He added that Rs 1.5 crore was being spent for the construction of a primary health centre in Chamiari village and the tender process to award contract for civil works had been completed.

The minister later laid the foundation stone of a link road to Chamiari village school. He said that a rest house would be constructed at Piplu village at a cost of Rs one crore where a state-level annual religious fair is held.

Kanwar said that integrated development of the Assembly segment had been undertaken in the past four and a half years.

He added that Rs 150 crore had been spent in Kutlehar to develop new drinking water schemes and augment the existing ones. He said that three new trades were also started at the Bangana ITI.