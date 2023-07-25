Minister reviews relief work in flood-hit districts

Shimla, July 24
Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi today assessed damaged caused by recent floods in the districts of Mandi, Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti.
Negi held a virtual meeting with the Deputy Commissioners of these districts and evaluated the extent of damage caused and relief measures undertaken to support the affected families. He stressed the need for expeditious relief measures to aid those who had been displaced or adversely impacted by the floods.
He instructed the officials concerned to adhere to the special package norms related to relief, as notified by the state government, and mobilse all available resources to ensure a timely provision of necessary assistance.
The Minister directed the officials to ensure efficient implementation of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011, and to sensitise the people about it.
