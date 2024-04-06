Himachal ministers assigned election duties

Shimla, April 5
HPCC president Pratibha Singh has assigned duties to ministers, CPSs, MLAs and party office-bearers for the elections in six Assembly seats. Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar has been made in-charge of Dharamsala Assembly constituency, and Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan has been assigned the duty of Gagret Assembly constituency.
Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh have been given the joint responsibility of Kutlehar segment. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi will be the in-charge of Lahaul and Spiti, Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma will oversee the Sujanpur Assembly constituency and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani will take care of Barsar constituency.
