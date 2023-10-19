Minister’s remarks on natural farming unfortunate: BJP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 18

Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar’s statement that natural farming will be discontinued and traditional ways of organic farming will be adopted again is unfortunate. This decision will hurt agricultural growth, said BJP state president Rajeev Bindal here on Tuesday.

Bindal said, “At a time when natural farming is being increasingly adopted across the country, the state government’s decision to discontinue it will adversely agricultural growth. The previous BJP government gave impetus to natural farming and a former Governor had taken several steps to promote it but now the Congress government wants to reverse the progress made.”

He said, “It has been scientifically proven the world over that natural farming is beneficial for the health of people. The use of chemicals, pesticides, urea and insecticides in farming are harmful for everyone. The government need to think deeply on the issue related to public interest and health.”

Bindal said, “During the last Assembly elections, Congress leaders had assured Panchayati Raj Department employees that their pending issues would be resolved but now the government was not concerned. The employees have been given hollow assurances and nothing has been implemented on the ground. The no work no pay rule is being applied to these employees. When a former Chief Minster, Shanta Kumar, took such a decision, the Congress had opposed it vehemently.”

He added, “On the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPS), the state government is on the back foot and is harping on the huge debt burden on the state but continues to pay them salaries, thus increasing financial burden.”

