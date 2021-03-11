Minjar fair souvenir to go online: Chamba DC

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 26

The souvenir of the historical Minjar fair of Chamba will go online for the first time this year, said Deputy Commissioner DC Rana while presiding over a meeting of the souvenir sub-committee here on Wednesday.

Rana, who is also the chairperson of the Minjar Fair Organising Committee, said that since the fair reflects the rich cultural heritage of the district, the e-version of the souvenir would be prepared in a designed format so that people could also read it online.

He said that subjects related to the rich folk-art and culture of Chamba, history and literature, tourism, contribution of freedom fighters and development journey of the district would be made part of the souvenir.

A letter would be sent to invite literary articles from litterateurs and young writers of the district for the publication of the souvenir. The articles can be sent by the June 20 deadline to email addresses: ac2dc-cha-hp@nic.in and dlochamba@gmail.com, he added. Assistant Commissioner Ram Prasad Sharma conducted the proceedings of the meeting.

