Misbehaviour with officers will not be tolerated, says CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 21

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu today said misbeaviour with government officers or employees by any MLA or leader would not be tolerated. He was replying to a Point of Order raised by Jogindernagar MLA Prakash Rana in the Vidhan Sabha that a Congress leader had misbehaved with the PWD Superintending Engineer.

#Congress #Shimla #Sukhvinder Sukhu