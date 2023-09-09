Miscreant fires gunshots near hotel, demands Rs 1 crore

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 8

A miscreant fired multiple gunshots outside a hotel near the Baddi inter-state barrier and sought Rs 1 crore ransom on Wednesday night.

According to the FIR, a person entered the MG Regency hotel around 12:30 am on Wednesday and sought details about the room tariff. He then left the hotel.

The man returned to the hotel in a car and handed over a paper to security guard Mahesh. The miscreant fired two gunshots in the air and warned the security guard that the next time he would fire at him. Pointing the gun towards Mahesh, the miscreant asked him to give the paper to the hotel owner. He fled the spot after firing in the air yet again.

A few minutes later, he came back and fired some more gunshots in the air. Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta said an FIR had been registered. A team of forensic experts visited the site to collect evidence. DGP Sanjay Kundu said he would soon visit the area to take stock of the situation.

