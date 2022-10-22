Miss Earth India calls on Governor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 21

Miss Earth India 2022 Vanshika Parmar called on Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhawan here today. Congratulating her, the Governor praised her self-confidence and talent. He said her success was a matter of pride for the state and the country, and an inspiration to others.

Nineteen-year-old Vanshika of Nadaun, Hamirpur, is the first-ever girl from the state to lift the title of Miss Earth India, the finale of which was held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, this week.

Vanshika will represent India at the Miss Earth pageant in November in the Philippines, where she will compete with representatives from over 90 nations. She is currently pursuing her masters from Miranda House, University of Delhi.