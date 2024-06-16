Body of American citizen who went missing in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti found

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 16

An American base jumper who went missing on June 13 was found dead in Spiti valley of Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday.

Mayank Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police, confirmed the death of American citizen Trevor Bokstahlar, aged 31, who went missing during his visit to the Spiti Valley.

According to the SP, on June 13, Bokstahlar was reported missing at Kaza, prompting an immediate search operation. The same day, his rented motorcycle was found abandoned near a remote location close to Tashigang, yet no more information about his whereabouts was found.

"On June 14, with the help of the Dogra Regiment of the Army, a drone identified a parachute lodged in a deep ravine between Kee and Tashigang. Given Bokstahlar's background in base jumping, authorities suspected that the parachute could be his. Subsequently, on June 15, specialised teams from the ITBP and SDRF were deployed to conduct a rescue operation," the SP said.

"On Sunday, the search concluded with the discovery of Bokstahlar's body from the ravine. Police have been in touch with the American Embassy," he added.

#Lahaul and Spiti #Mandi #United States of America USA