Missing cop: Investigation handed over to state CID

Shimla, June 13

The investigation of missing Head Constable Jasveer Saini, who has been missing since June 11, has been transferred to the state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) police said here today.

Saini, posted at the Kala Amb police station in Sirmaur district, reportedly went missing. The incident came to light after he released a video and announced his resignation. In his video, the cop accused a senior police officer of harassment.

“The inquiry will be conducted by the deputed officer and efforts will be made to trace Saini,” said CID DGP in a press statement issued here today. CID Deputy Inspector General (DIG) DK Choudhary is expected to reach Nahan to lead the probe.

The decision came after Anita Kumari, Saini’s wife, requested an unbiased investigation into the matter besides demanding the police to find her missing husband. She along with her relatives and villagers also staged a protest outside the office of the Sirmaur Superintendent of Police (SP) and raised slogans against the police administration. She also urged the CM to look into the matter.

In the videos, Saini alleged that he was being pressured to add an attempt-to-murder charge (Section 307) to a minor case. He claimed that his senior police officer had ordered him to report to the office within half an hour, forcing him to drive to Nahan at a high speed.

However, the Sirmaur SP had denied these allegations and had termed the Head Constable’s allegations false. He said some locals were beaten up by some youths travelling in a vehicle bearing Punjab’s number plate after which a case was registered at the Kala Amb police station. The SP had said the complainant was unhappy with the behaviour and investigation process of Jasveer, after which they approached senior police officers and many irregularities were found in the case. After this, the Head Constable was directed to carry out a fair investigation, said the SP.

