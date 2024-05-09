Missing man’s body found in Renuka lake

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 8

The body of a 52-year-old man, who went missing yesterday, was recovered from Renuka lake today after an exhaustive 24-hour operation led by the administration and Army personnel. The deceased had been identified as Vishwadev from Sirat village in Banah ki Sair Panchayat.

Vishwadev’s clothes, mobile phone and personal belongings were found hanging from a tree near the lake yesterday evening. After worried family members came to know of this, a search operation was launched with the help of local police and divers.

With the intervention of the Army, the body was recovered from the lake within 30 minutes today.

The search operation was supervised by Nahan Subdivisional Magistrate Salim Azam, Dadahu Tehsildar Sumedh Sharma and Army officials in the presence of the family members of the deceased. The Renukaji police took the body in their custody for post mortem.

The police are looking at all angles, including suicide and accidental drowning. Nahan SDM Salim Azam assured the bereaved family that a comprehensive probe would be done. The post mortem will be conducted on Thursday.

