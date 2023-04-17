'Missing' MLAs spark rumours

Dharamsala: TDuring the Himachal Day function held at Dharamsala, six Congress MLAs from the district were missing. The issue of MLAs missing in the official function has sparked rumours regarding the growing disenchantment among the ruling party MLAs in the politically significant Kangra district. The Congress has 10 MLAs in the district as the Congress strength is 40 in the House

Showing solidarity

Baddi: When Chief Minister paid a visit to the industrial area of Baddi last week, MLAs from across the district too accompanied him. What became the talking point was, however, the presence of an MLA from the Chief Minister’s home turf and a candidate who had contested the Vidhan Sabha poll unsuccessfully. Being from other districts, their deliberate presence, it seems, was aimed at showing their proximity to the Chief Minister. Since Baddi is a lucrative area offering slew of gains, there could not be a better opportunity to exhibit proximity to the Chief Minister, never mind if it falls in one’s jurisdiction or not!

Practice desirable?

Shimla: In Shimla Municipal Corporation elections, many couples take turn to contest the polls as per the reservation roaster. When the ward is unreserved, the husband throws his hat into the ring. And when the ward is reserved for women, the baton is handed over to the wife. Nothing wrong about it technically, but is the practice desirable? Well, it's for the voters to decide!

Contributed byLalit Mohan, Ambika Sharma and Subhash Rajta