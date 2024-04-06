Mission 414: Bharmour SDM discusses strategies to push up poll percentage

Our Correspondent

Chamba, April 5

Assistant Returning Officer and Subdivisional Magistrate Kulbir Singh Rana on Friday chaired a meeting to discuss strategies to increase poll percentage in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Bharmour region under the Mission 414 of Election Commission of India.

The SDM stressed on organising awareness programmes for specific voters in polling stations with low voter turnout during past Lok Sabha elections.He also informed that for carrying out the awareness campaign, Bharmour region has been divided into three sectors — Holi, Bharmour, and Dharwala.

He emphasised the need to increase awareness among voters, especially those who migrate to lower regions of the state during winters and are expected to return soon.

The aim is to ensure that every eligible voter’s name is included in the voter list and to achieve a voter turnout of at least 75 per cent at the designated polling stations under Mission 414.

Departmental officers were directed to ensure that the name of every employee under their jurisdiction is included in the voter list and that they exercise their voting rights during the Lok Sabha elections.

Instructions were given to the Block Development Officer, Child Development Programme Officer, Block Education Officer, Booth Level Officers, supervisors, and health supervisors to involve various organisations such as Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, self-help groups, youth groups, women’s groups, and panchayat representatives who are working at the booth level in the campaign.