'Mission Repeat' must for progress: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh with BJP nominee Rakesh Jamwal in the Sundernagar segment of Mandi on Sunday. Photo: Jai Kumar



Mandi/Dharamsala, Oct 30

BJP leader and Minister of State, PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh today addressed public meetings in favour of party candidates in the Nachan, Balh and Sundernagar constituencies of the district.

Targeting the Congress, he said the Himachal apple that made the entire country happy with its fragrance was also made a subject of scam by the previous government.

He said the Congress always promoted family politics in the party, wherein a mother and son allocated tickets to contest the polls, while the BJP refrained from doing so.

Jitendra further said the Centre and the state were working collectively to fulfil the expectations of people regarding the development in Himachal. “The CM Jai Ram Thakur-led government has implemented various development and welfare schemes, introduced by the Centre for public welfare, in the state. For the state’s further development, making the BJP’s ‘Mission Repeat’ a success is the need of the hour,” he said.

BJP’s West Bengal in-charge and former Himachal in-charge Mangal Pandey addressed public meetings in Seraj of Mandi and Banjar of Kullu. At a meeting in Seraj, he said the old pension scheme (OPS) would be implemented in the state by the BJP only. “The party has decided to implement the OPS for government employees in near future. For this, a panel has been formed and it has already started the work. To restore the OPS in Himachal, the state and the Centre will work jointly.”

Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju also campaigned for BJP candidates Ram Kumar Sharma in Haroli and Satpal Satti in Una. “The PM has special love for Himachal,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra addressed a rally in Shahpur of Kangra, MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha national chief Tejasvi Surya in Palampur and veteran party leader and ex-CM Shanta Kumar campaigned in the Sullah segment. — TNS

State got projects under BJP regime

It’s only under the BJP government that major developmental projects have been given to the state. — Kiren Rijiju, Union minister

