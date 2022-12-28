Mission Vatsalya roadmap to child protection: HPHRC

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, December 27

The Mission Vatsalya scheme is a roadmap to achieve development and child protection goals, said Justice Avtar Dogra (retd), a member of the Himachal Pradesh Human Rights Commission (HPHRC), at an awareness camp in Bilaspur today.

He said the scheme emphasises on spreading awareness about child rights and their advocacy. It also addressed issues pertaining to the strengthening of the juvenile justice care and protection system with the motto, ‘leave no child behind’.

While addressing anganwari workers and surveyors, Justice Dogra (retd) said the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, provides protection to children from sexual offences.