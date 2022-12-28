Mission Vatsalya roadmap to child protection: HPHRC

Hamirpur, December 27
The Mission Vatsalya scheme is a roadmap to achieve development and child protection goals, said Justice Avtar Dogra (retd), a member of the Himachal Pradesh Human Rights Commission (HPHRC), at an awareness camp in Bilaspur today.
He said the scheme emphasises on spreading awareness about child rights and their advocacy. It also addressed issues pertaining to the strengthening of the juvenile justice care and protection system with the motto, ‘leave no child behind’.
While addressing anganwari workers and surveyors, Justice Dogra (retd) said the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, provides protection to children from sexual offences.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove