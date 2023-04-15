MLA alleges breach of security by drone

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 14

Local Congress MLA Sudhir Sharma, has filed a complaint with the police that some unidentified people had invaded his privacy. He alleged that a drone kept flying over his residence here for about half an hour on Wednesday evening.

Sharma said the drone entered his residence in Rakkar area of Dharamsala and kept hovering over it and filming the area for about 20 to 30 minutes. A personal security officer had noticed the drone. “It is illegal to use drones in Himachal and so it is a breach of security and privacy of my residence. There can be conspiracy against me,” Sharma stated in his complaint.

He demanded that the surrounding area of his house should be searched to avoid any unwarranted incident. He has also demanded that a policeman should be attached with him till an inquiry into the case was going on.

Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri said that a complaint had been received from Sudhir Sharma. However, no case had yet been registered. “We are trying to identify the accused and an investigation into the case was going on,” she added.

The SP said there were rules to regulate the use of drones by individuals. “Individuals can be stopped from flying drones in restricted areas, which are sensitive from security point of view,” she added.