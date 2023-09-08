MLA apprised of losses due to illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 7

Roads and infrastructure of the Electricity and Jal Shakti Department have been badly damaged due to illegal mining at Handakundi village in Suner panchayat of the Doon Assembly segment.

The village located along the Sirsa river has become a hotbed of illegal mining where more damage has been caused due to illegal mining than the recent rain, rued villagers, who apprised Doon MLA Ramkumar Chawdhary about their losses during his visit to the village yesterday.

The residents conveyed to the MLA how they were suffering owing to illegal mining. Water pipes as well as electricity poles have been damaged, besides link roads.

Chawdhary later held a meeting with the officials of various departments and directed them to install CCTV cameras on bridges in this industrial belt as unchecked illegal mining was damaging these structures.

He said, “Illegal mining will not be allowed as the infrastructure built to facilitate villagers is getting damaged. Officials should not spare anyone indulging in such activities.” The bordering areas are especially vulnerable as miscreants indulge in illicit mining at night and escape with the quarried material.

#Illegal Mining #Sirsa #Solan