MLA flays govt for not fulfilling poll promises

Una, October 12
Jaswan Pragpur MLA Bikram Singh Thakur today said that the Congress government had miserably failed on all fronts during its 10-month tenure.
Bikram, while addressing mediapersons at the BJP office in Una, said that the government had not fulfilled the 10 guarantees that the Congress had given to the people of the state before the last Assembly poll.
He said that Congress leaders repeatedly critise the BJP but the ruling party should focus on development and public welfare. He added that the Congress leaders were well aware of the financial position of the state but still they made promises and gave guarantees knowing well that these could not fulfilled.
Bikram said that 4,700 Zila Parishad employees were sitting on a ‘dharna’ and the working of panchayats had come to a standstill but the government was not paying heed to the important issue of rural development. He added that even teachers recruited by their school management committees were protesting for their demands.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint
Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from send...
Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv
India calls for dialogue, favours 2-state solution
‘We can’t kill a child’: Supreme Court on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy
Asks petitioner to reconsider decision
India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt
Behind Pakistan, Nepal Bangladesh & Sri Lanka
Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts
Implementation subject to SC approval: CM