MLA flays govt for not fulfilling poll promises

Our Correspondent

Una, October 12

Jaswan Pragpur MLA Bikram Singh Thakur today said that the Congress government had miserably failed on all fronts during its 10-month tenure.

Bikram, while addressing mediapersons at the BJP office in Una, said that the government had not fulfilled the 10 guarantees that the Congress had given to the people of the state before the last Assembly poll.

He said that Congress leaders repeatedly critise the BJP but the ruling party should focus on development and public welfare. He added that the Congress leaders were well aware of the financial position of the state but still they made promises and gave guarantees knowing well that these could not fulfilled.

Bikram said that 4,700 Zila Parishad employees were sitting on a ‘dharna’ and the working of panchayats had come to a standstill but the government was not paying heed to the important issue of rural development. He added that even teachers recruited by their school management committees were protesting for their demands.

#BJP #Congress #Una