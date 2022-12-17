MLA flays govt for plan to review decisions

Palampur, December 16
Sullah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar has criticised the Congress government for its decision to de-notify new offices and educational institutions opened during the BJP regime.
Parmar, while addressing mediapersons here yesterday, said that the recent decision of the Congress government was uncalled for.
He added that since the formation of Himachal Pradesh, governments had changed several times but no Chief Minister resorted to such an ‘illegal’ act.
He said these offices were opened on the demand of the public. Besides, these institutions were not only opened in the constituencies of the BJP MLAs but also in the segments of Congress MLAs.
He said, “The Chief Minister is playing dirty politics, which is not good for the state.” He added that the government should review its decision.
